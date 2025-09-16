Monday Night Football: Justin Herbert 60-yard TD gives Chargers 17-6 halftime lead

For much of the first half of Monday night’s matchup between the Chargers and Raiders, there wasn’t much separation between the two division rivals.

But then Justin Herbert was able to sling it.

Herbert tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to receiver Quentin Johnston to give Los Angeles a 17-6 lead over Las Vegas.

After getting the ball on their own 9-yard line, the Chargers didn’t take long to score. Herbert’s toss to Johnston was just the fifth play of the drive, with Johnston getting himself wide open deep down the left side of the field.

It was Johnston’s third touchdown reception of the young season.

Herbert also threw a 10-yard touchdown to veteran receiver Keenan Allen late in the first quarter. Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker hit a 38-yard field goal early in the first quarter, getting the Chargers points off of a Geno Smith interception on the first play from scrimmage.

Smith threw another interception late in the second quarter on third-and-6 from the Las Vegas 45 on a deep pass intended for Dont’e Thornton.

Herbert finished the first half 9-of-14 for 133 yards with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 28 yards on four carries. Rookie Omarion Hampton has 22 yards on four carries.

On the other side, Smith is 11-of-19 for 97 yards with two picks. Ashton Jeanty has 30 yards on seven carries.

While he is active, Brock Bowers has just one target and one catch for 5 yards.

Notably, Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is out after suffering an elbow injury late in the first quarter. He was shown on the ESPN broadcast with his elbow heavily bandaged.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.