Monday Night Football: Lions dominate first half, lead only 14-3 at halftime

The Lions dominated the first half, outgaining the Buccaneers 275 to 58, but their miscues have kept Tampa Bay in the game and their hopes of another comeback alive.

Detroit leads only 14-3 at halftime.

The Lions bypassed a field-goal try at the Tampa Bay 15 on fourth down, and Jared Goff’s pass fell incomplete. Jake Bates missed a 54-yard field goal wide left, leaving him 1-for-3 from 50-plus yards this season. Goff has taken three sacks and has two turnovers.

He lost a fumble on the Lions’ second drive, but his interception before halftime was costly. Jamel Dean picked him at the Tampa Bay 30 and returned it 13 yards, which ended up being at least a 6-point swing.

The Bucs, who didn’t cross midfield in their first seven possessions, went 22 yards in three plays to set up Chase McLaughlin’s 53-yard field goal on the final play.

The Lions defense, which is missing cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension), has forced two turnovers. Cornerback Amik Robertson punched the ball out of Sterling Shepard’s hands, and Aidan Hutchinson recovered, and Arthur Maulet stole a Baker Mayfield pass from Cade Otton.

Goff is 13-of-19 for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jahmyr has 11 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 54 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown has five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Mayfield is 9-of-16 for 47 yards and a pick.

Both teams were 1-for-6 on third down.