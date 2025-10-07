Monday Night Football: Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to 31-28 win over Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have their defining win.

In a gutsy performance, the Jaguars quarterback led his team to a 31-28 victory over the Chiefs on his birthday. He ran 1 yard to the end zone for the winning points with 23 seconds left.

The Jaguars are 4-1 and the Chiefs 2-3.

Lawrence drove the Jaguars 60 yards in seven plays. He completed a 33-yard pass to Brian Thomas to the Kansas City 24 on third-and-7, and three plays later, on third-and-3 from the 14, Bryan Cook’s interception of Lawrence in the end zone was negated by a defensive pass interference penalty on Chamarri Conner.

On the next play, with 30 seconds remaining and the Jaguars out of timeouts, Lawrence had his foot stepped on by his right guard. He fell to the ground, but no Chiefs defender was close enough to touch him, and he got up and ran toward the end zone.

Chiefs defensive lineman Jerry Tillery missed the tackle, and Lawrence scored.

The Chiefs couldn’t get close enough for a field-goal try to tie it.

Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs in the lead with 1:45 left. He went 5-for-5 for 51 yards on the drive and had two runs for first downs, picking up 20 yards with his feet, on the 12-play, 86-yard drive. Kareem Hunt scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run.

The Chiefs, though, left too much time for Lawrence, who went 18-of-25 for 221 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 10 rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Early in the game, Lawrence lost a fumble on fourth down on a quarterback sneak when he tried to reach the ball over the goal line. But he more than made up for it.

Thomas had four catches for 80 yards and rookie Travis Hunter three for 64.

The Chiefs outgained the Jaguars 476 to 319, with Mahomes going 29-of-41 for 318 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His touchdown throw was a 2-yarder to Travis Kelce. Mahomes also ran for a 9-yard touchdown and was his team’s leading rusher with 60 yards on six carries.

Tyquan Thornton caught three passes for 90 yards and Kelce had seven for 61.

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had a 99-yard pick-six of Mahomes to give Jacksonville its first lead at 21-14.

Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie picked Lawrence, though, to set up two-play, 19-yard drive, with Hunt scoring on a 5-yard run and a 21-21 tie.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little had the Jaguars back on top with 8:08 left with a 52-yard field goal.

That just set up the drama in the final two minutes.