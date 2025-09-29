 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: WR Tyler Johnson a healthy scratch for Jets

  
Published September 29, 2025 06:01 PM

Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson is a healthy scratch for Monday Night Football.

Johnson played the first three games, starting Week 1, and saw 126 snaps on offense. He has four catches for 63 yards.

Josh Reynolds (hamstring) is healthy again, so he will take Johnson’s spot.

The Jets’ other inactives are edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle), running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), offensive tackle Esa Pole, tight end Jelani Woods and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III.

The Dolphins officially will have tight end Darren Waller.

He is active and will make his Dolphins debut.

The Dolphins’ inactives are quarterback Quinn Ewers, cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), wide receiver Tahj Washington and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. Ewers will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Bonner popped up on the injury report on Saturday but was a full participant. He had a questionable injury designation.