Montez Sweat strip-sack leads to Bears touchdown, Chicago leads 7-6
Published September 29, 2024 02:09 PM
The Rams tried to block Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat with a tight end and a rookie receiver.
It didn’t work.
On the first play of an L.A. drive, Sweat strip-sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford deep in Rams territory with defensive back Kyler Gordon coming away with the fumble recovery.
That gave Chicago the ball on Los Angeles’ 16-yard line.
It was Sweat’s second sack and his first forced fumble of the season.
Tre’Davious White’s defensive pass interference on third-and-9 gave the Bears first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. And that’s when Roschon Johnson powered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown to give Chicago a 7-6 lead.