Montez Sweat strip-sack leads to Bears touchdown, Chicago leads 7-6

The Rams tried to block Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat with a tight end and a rookie receiver.

It didn’t work.

On the first play of an L.A. drive, Sweat strip-sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford deep in Rams territory with defensive back Kyler Gordon coming away with the fumble recovery.

That gave Chicago the ball on Los Angeles’ 16-yard line.

It was Sweat’s second sack and his first forced fumble of the season.

Tre’Davious White’s defensive pass interference on third-and-9 gave the Bears first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. And that’s when Roschon Johnson powered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown to give Chicago a 7-6 lead.