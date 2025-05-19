 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Montravius Adams visiting with Bengals on Monday

  
Published May 19, 2025 11:13 AM

The Bengals are taking a look at some veteran help for their defensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Montravius Adams is visiting with Cincinnati on Monday.

Adams, 29, had been with Pittsburgh since 2021. He appeared in 11 games for the franchise last season, recording 14 total tackles with a sack in 188 defensive snaps.

A third-round pick in 2017, Adams has appeared in 96 games with 25 starts in his career for Green Bay, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh. He’s tallied 133 total tackles with 11 for loss, 10 QB hits, and 2.5 sacks.