Montravius Adams visiting with Bengals on Monday

The Bengals are taking a look at some veteran help for their defensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Montravius Adams is visiting with Cincinnati on Monday.

Adams, 29, had been with Pittsburgh since 2021. He appeared in 11 games for the franchise last season, recording 14 total tackles with a sack in 188 defensive snaps.

A third-round pick in 2017, Adams has appeared in 96 games with 25 starts in his career for Green Bay, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh. He’s tallied 133 total tackles with 11 for loss, 10 QB hits, and 2.5 sacks.