More than five months later, Dak Prescott’s hamstring still hasn’t completely healed

Most hamstring injuries heal in weeks. For Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it’s been more than five months.

It happened as he was throwing a pass during a Week 8 game at Atlanta, on November 3. As Chris Simms explained during Monday’s PFT Live, Prescott’s unconventional throwing motion likely puts extra stress on the upper hamstring/lower butt area.

Here’s the throw that caused the injury.

While Prescott recently said he could play in. agame if he had to, it’s also clear he’s not yet 100 percent.

“I’m getting close to where I want to be,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to put a percentage on it. I know we got team activities coming up. I imagine myself being involved in some sort, if not all. Then again, understanding my age and what I’ve been through, it’s about being ready for the fall. I’m not rushing anything, but I’m where I want to be.”

It’s a hamstring injury. Not a torn ACL. Not a ruptured Achilles tendon. Which suggests it was a serious hamstring injury.

Beyond the fact that the recovery, as hamstring injuries go, was a long one is the question of whether it could happen again, absent major changes to his process for throwing the ball.

The Cowboys recently acquired Joe Milton III in a trade with the Patriots. Milton becomes the likely understudy to Prescott, who missed nine games last year after the hamstring injury.