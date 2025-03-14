Morgan Fox agrees to two-year deal with Falcons

The Falcons have brought in a veteran defender.

Atlanta has agreed to a two-year deal with edge rusher Morgan Fox, according to a report from NFL Media.

Fox, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Chargers as a rotational defender. Last season, Fox tallied 3.5 sacks with four tackles for loss and six QB hits in 17 games.

He was on the field for 53 percent of defensive snaps in 2024 and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

Fox has not missed a game since returning from a torn ACL suffered during the 2018 offseason program. After beginning his career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016, he signed with the Panthers in 2021 before heading back to Los Angeles with the Chargers in 2022.

In 120 career games, Fox has recorded 27.5 sacks with 33 tackles for loss and 51 QB hits.