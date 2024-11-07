Morgan Moses, John Simpson return to Jets practice

The Jets got three starting offensive linemen back on the practice field Thursday.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest), and left guard John Simpson (groin) were all limited participants after missing practice entirely last week. Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle, personal) remained out of practice, but most of the blockers seem to be on track to face the Cardinals.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) also returned to practice while offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) missed another day.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) was the only other limited participant and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) got in another full practice.