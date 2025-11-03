 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Most Bengals defensive players refused to talk to media

  
Published November 2, 2025 09:02 PM

After their third day of surrendering more than 500 yards to the opposing offense, Cincinnati’s defensive players weren’t in the mood to discuss their performance.

Via Marshall Kramsky of the WCPO, most of the Bengals’ defensive players declined to speak to reporters following the 47-42 loss to the Bears.

Per Kramsky, two players — defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton — laughed and said, “Catch y’all Monday.”

League rules require all players to be available to the media after each game. Usually when something like this happens, it’s one player.

With 576 yards allowed to the Bears on Sunday, the Bengals are now giving up an average of 426.6 yards per game. That’s the worst in the NFL.