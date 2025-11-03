Most Bengals defensive players refused to talk to media

After their third day of surrendering more than 500 yards to the opposing offense, Cincinnati’s defensive players weren’t in the mood to discuss their performance.

Via Marshall Kramsky of the WCPO, most of the Bengals’ defensive players declined to speak to reporters following the 47-42 loss to the Bears.

Per Kramsky, two players — defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton — laughed and said, “Catch y’all Monday.”

League rules require all players to be available to the media after each game. Usually when something like this happens, it’s one player.

With 576 yards allowed to the Bears on Sunday, the Bengals are now giving up an average of 426.6 yards per game. That’s the worst in the NFL.