MRI confirms Dolphins CB Artie Burns suffered torn ACL

Miami’s fear regarding cornerback Artie Burns’ injury has been confirmed.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI has confirmed that Burns suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the 2025 season.

Burns, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. The veteran corner has 90 games of experience with 39 starts for Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle. He appeared in just four games for the Seahawks last year.

He went down during a drill in Wednesday’s practice. Photos from the session depict Burns slamming his helmet in frustration after suffering the injury.

Miami added cornerback Cornell Armstrong on Thursday to help offset Burns’ loss.