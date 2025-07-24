 Skip navigation
Dolphins to sign CB Cornell Armstrong

  
Published July 24, 2025 12:30 PM

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong is headed back to the Dolphins.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client is signing a deal with Miami. The Dolphins drafted Armstrong in the sixth round in 2018.

Armstrong had eight tackles in 15 games as a rookie and then moved on to the Texans after being cut in training camp in 2019. He played in 15 games for the Texans over the next two seasons and nine games for the Falcons in 2022. He was last on the Raiders’ roster in 2023, but failed to make it to their 53-man roster.

The Dolphins have talked about adding help at cornerback and that need may be more acute after Artie Burns was injured this week, but Armstrong has mostly played on special teams during his career.