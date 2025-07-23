Dolphins CB Artie Burns feared to have torn ACL

The Dolphins may already have a serious injury at cornerback.

According to multiple reports, Artie Burns is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. He will have an MRI to confirm.

Burns, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. The veteran corner has 90 games of experience with 39 starts for Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle. He appeared in just four games for the Seahawks last year.

Multiple reporters noted Burns was on crutches after Wednesday’s practice.

The Dolphins already had a lack of depth at corner. Now they may need to sign at least one more to deal with the loss of Burns on a potential season-ending injury.