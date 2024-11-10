 Skip navigation
Muffed punt leads to Russell Wilson’s second touchdown pass, 14-7 Steelers lead

  
Published November 10, 2024 01:59 PM

The Commanders tied the Steelers in the first quarter after a special teams blunder by Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are back in front after the Commanders made one of their own.

Commanders returner Olamide Zaccheaus muffed a punt and Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek recovered the ball on the 14-yard-line. Russell Wilson hit tight end Pat Freiermuth to move the ball inside the 5-yard-line and then found Freiermuth again for a three-yard touchdown.

It was Wilson’s second touchdown pass of the day and it put the Steelers up 14-7 with 10:28 left to go in the first half.

Wilson is 7-of-12 for 42 yards and the two teams have combined for just 105 yards as the special teams miscues have led to most of the offensive highlights.