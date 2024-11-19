Myles Garrett added to injury report with hip issue

The Browns had a significant addition to their injury report on Tuesday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in the session due to a hip injury.

Garrett spoke with the media on Tuesday, which is likely a positive sign of his availability for Thursday’s game against the Steelers. But there is nevertheless at least some level of concern given his practice status.

In 10 games this season, Garrett has 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.

Notably, left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) was a limited participant in practice — upgraded after he was listed as a DNP on Monday’s estimate. He could return to the starting lineup now that Dawand Jones is out for the season with a fractured fibula.

Guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral), Receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, ankle) remained limited.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (right finger) remained full.