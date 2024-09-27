 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett has no injury designation, practiced fully Friday

  
Published September 27, 2024 05:59 PM

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett was a full participant in Friday’s practice and will play in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Garrett has Achilles, foot and thigh injuries.

He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned to limited work Thursday.

The reigning defensive player of the year has two sacks and five quarterback hits in three games.

The Browns ruled out offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (ankle), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee). None of them practiced Friday.

They list linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow) as questionable after he returned to limited work Friday.