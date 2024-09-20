 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett: I don’t feel 100 percent, but I feel good enough to make a difference

  
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is still dealing with a foot injury, but plans to play on Sunday against the Giants.

Garrett played 68 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps against Jacksonville after playing 76 percent in Week 1. He recorded three total tackles with a tackle for loss and a strip-sack.

“Don’t feel 100 percent, but I feel good enough to go out there and make a difference, so I’m going to go out there and do that,” Garrett said during his Friday press conference.

Garrett added he’s hoping this won’t be something he has to deal with all season.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, I’ll continue to get better until it’s not something that’s bothering me as consistent as it is,” Garrett said. “So, just trying to stay on it and manage things as it is right now.

“The warmer I get and the more reps I get, it starts to feel a little more comfortable. And then once you start to sit for a little bit in those lulls, it starts to get cold and things of that nature.”

The reigning AP defensive player of the year, Garrett has 2.0 sacks with two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles so far this season.