Myles Garrett: It’s embarrassing, we have to be better as a team

Defensive end Myles Garrett asked for a trade at one point this offseason, but wound up signing a contract extension with the Browns.

In his postgame press conference after Sunday’s 41-17 loss to the Ravens, Garrett sounded like he might want a mulligan on that call. It was a 10-3 game at halftime, but the Ravens steamrolled the Browns over the course of the second half and Garrett gave a blunt assessment of how the team played.

“I mean, the shit’s embarrassing,” Garrett said. “We got to be better on defense. We got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away and we did a solid job, holding them to three when we could, and then eventually the dam broke and they just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.”

The Browns were unhappy about being heavy underdogs to Baltimore this week, so they probably won’t like what they see when lines are posted for their Week 3 game against the Packers either. Unless they can do what Garrett suggests they need to do in that game, they’ll be set for a lot more games as heavy underdogs as well.