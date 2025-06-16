 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett: Micah Parsons should get every penny he’s owed

  
Published June 16, 2025 09:43 AM

Myles Garett signed a new deal with the Browns this offseason, but the defensive end is still keeping an eye on the market.

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons said recently that the team’s decision to wait on signing him to a long-term contract extension is going to wind up costing them more money in the long run and that makes it likelier that his next deal is going to push him ahead of Garrett as the league’s highest-paid defensive player. That would make for a short reign at the top for Garrett, but he doesn’t sound like the prospect of Parsons resetting the bar is causing him any grief.

“I think he deserves whatever he’s earned,” Garrett said, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. “Once I got the chance to train with him. I’ve seen his work ethic. I’ve seen how he attacks. The weights. Running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day. He has that level of dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed.”

Steelers star T.J. Watt could also surpass Garrett as he pushes for a new deal with the Steelers and the top spot may come down to which player waits the longest to get their deal done. However that plays out, it’s been a rising tide for all edge rushers this offseason.