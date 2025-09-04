 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett out of Thursday practice with hip injury

  
Published September 4, 2025 03:54 PM

The Browns have an injury concern with their best player.

Cleveland announced defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday with a hip issue.

Garrett, 29, has battled to play through injuries before — including during last season. He started all 17 games in 2024, registering 14.0 sacks with a league-leading 22 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits. He was a first-team AP All-Pro for the fourth time.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to speak with the media again on Friday.

Garrett also often speaks to the media on Fridays.

The Browns will open the season against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.