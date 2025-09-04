Myles Garrett out of Thursday practice with hip injury

The Browns have an injury concern with their best player.

Cleveland announced defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Thursday with a hip issue.

Garrett, 29, has battled to play through injuries before — including during last season. He started all 17 games in 2024, registering 14.0 sacks with a league-leading 22 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits. He was a first-team AP All-Pro for the fourth time.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to speak with the media again on Friday.

Garrett also often speaks to the media on Fridays.

The Browns will open the season against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.