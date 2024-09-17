Myles Garrett plans to play through foot injury

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett admitted after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars that the foot injury that kept him out of a practice last week “didn’t feel great” during the game.

But the reigning AP defensive player of the year was still effective, posting a strip-sack and a tackle for loss in the 18-13 victory. And while he didn’t actually make the sack to safety Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter, his pass rush was instrumental in Alex Wright being able to make the play.

Garrett told reporters after the game that the plans to play through the injury, which was no surprise to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I mean, we can obviously treat — all these guys, we can treat the injury, you can rest,” Stefanski said in his Monday news conference. “And then there’s a lot of guys that are playing through a ton of things and Myles is no different. He’s done that in his career when I’ve been with him. He plays through things, and he’ll just continue to get better and treat the injury.”

It sounds like Garrett may be on the injury report this week, but should still be expected to play.

In two games, Garrett has 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.