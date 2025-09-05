 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Myles Garrett returns to practice on Friday

  
Published September 5, 2025 12:30 PM

There’s good news on the injury front for Cleveland’s best player.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, defensive end Myles Garrett was back on the field for practice after missing Thursday’s session.

Cleveland listed Garrett with a hip injury. Garrett played through multiple issues last season, sometimes receiving a day off on Thursday before getting back on the field Friday. This could be a similar situation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is set to address reporters after practice.

The Browns will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.