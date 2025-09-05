Myles Garrett returns to practice on Friday

There’s good news on the injury front for Cleveland’s best player.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, defensive end Myles Garrett was back on the field for practice after missing Thursday’s session.

Cleveland listed Garrett with a hip injury. Garrett played through multiple issues last season, sometimes receiving a day off on Thursday before getting back on the field Friday. This could be a similar situation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is set to address reporters after practice.

The Browns will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.