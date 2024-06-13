Myles Garrett tweaks hamstring, but Browns aren’t concerned

The Browns wrapped up their offseason program Thursday at the conclusion of the final minicamp practice.

The team did receive a scare early in the practice when edge rusher Myles Garrett ended a defensive line drill holding his left hamstring, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. The reigning defensive player of the year immediately sought out head athletic trainer Joe Sheehan and assistant athletic trainer Gordon Williams.

Garrett did not participate in the rest of practice, doing upper-body resistance band work by himself for a few minutes before talking with co-owner Dee Haslam.

Coach Kevin Stefanski expressed no concern about Garrett’s hamstring.

“He will be fine,” Stefanski said, via Easterling.

Garrett, though, left the field in the passenger seat of a Gator utility vehicle.

He has his youth camp at a local high school Friday.