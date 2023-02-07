Myles Garrett won’t need surgery for dislocated toe

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocated a toe in the 2023 Pro Bowl games Sunday. Garrett, though, will not need surgery to repair it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The dislocated toe popped back into place, and Garrett won’t need long to recover from the injury, Rapoport added.

The new Pro Bowl format that includes a flag football game and various challenges was expected to eliminate injury risks for players. But it didn’t keep Garrett from the toe injury.

Garrett made his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons and was second-team All-Pro in 2022 after 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He now has 74.5 career sacks.