Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Myles Garrett won’t need surgery for dislocated toe

  
Published February 7, 2023 01:34 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocated a toe in the 2023 Pro Bowl games Sunday. Garrett, though, will not need surgery to repair it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The dislocated toe popped back into place, and Garrett won’t need long to recover from the injury, Rapoport added.

The new Pro Bowl format that includes a flag football game and various challenges was expected to eliminate injury risks for players. But it didn’t keep Garrett from the toe injury.

Garrett made his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons and was second-team All-Pro in 2022 after 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He now has 74.5 career sacks.