Myles Garrett: You’d have to kill me to keep me from being on the field

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, with head coach Kevin Stefanski calling him day-to-day at the time.

But at least in Garrett’s mind, there was never a doubt he would play when the Browns take on the Vikings in London on Sunday.

“I’m a never say die, kind of guy,” Garrett said in his Friday press conference, via transcript from the team. “So you’d have to kill me to keep me from being on the field. Pretty much.”

Garrett is also set to see three backup offensive linemen on Sunday, as the Vikings have some significant injury issues along their offensive front. But at least publicly, Garrett is saying that “makes no difference.”

“At the end of the day, I gotta prepare as if, you know, their starting line was out there,” Garrett said. “And last I checked, one of the highest-paid tackles, was out there and playing some good ball. So I had to be at my very best and make sure the guys around me are doing the same.”

He’s referring to left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has returned to play the last two games after suffering a season-ending knee injury midway through 2024.

“I love going against the best and I like playing on the right side just because that’s what I’m used to,” Garrett said. “And you know, always, you know, mix it up, go left, right, and you know, sometimes we go to the three technique. But now if there’s someone who’s the very best and at my position, we’re going to face off. And if he was on the [defense’s] left side, well, I got to make sure I go over there and see what he’s about. I think that was what last week was about. I want to see Penei [Sewell] and Christian [Darrisaw] on my side, so I’ll take the brunt of that duty, and I look forward to it.”

Garrett has recorded recorded 4.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and a league-leading eight tackles for loss so far in 2025.