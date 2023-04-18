Myles Murphy visits Commanders

The Commanders have some decisions to make about contract extensions for their current defensive ends and drafting a new one next week could be a sign about their intentions on that front.

One potential addition is meeting with the team on Tuesday. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will have former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy in for a visit.

Murphy had 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss over three seasons at Clemson. He’s projected to be a first-round pick by many draft analysts.

The Commanders, who pick 16th overall, exercised their fifth-year option on Montez Sweat’s contract for this season and they have to make a call about Chase Young’s 2024 option in the coming weeks. If they don’t pick it up, both players will be on track for free agency next March.