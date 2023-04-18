 Skip navigation
Myles Murphy visits Commanders

  
Published April 18, 2023 06:11 AM
April 18, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Commanders have a key opportunity to improve their offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to give Sam Howell the best chance to succeed.

The Commanders have some decisions to make about contract extensions for their current defensive ends and drafting a new one next week could be a sign about their intentions on that front.

One potential addition is meeting with the team on Tuesday. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will have former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy in for a visit.

Murphy had 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss over three seasons at Clemson. He’s projected to be a first-round pick by many draft analysts.

The Commanders, who pick 16th overall, exercised their fifth-year option on Montez Sweat’s contract for this season and they have to make a call about Chase Young’s 2024 option in the coming weeks. If they don’t pick it up, both players will be on track for free agency next March.