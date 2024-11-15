 Skip navigation
Najee Harris has no injury designation; Jaylen Warren is questionable

  
November 15, 2024

The Steelers removed running back Najee Harris (ankle) from the injury report Friday after another full practice. He is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The team’s other running back, Jaylen Warren, is questionable with a back injury, but he returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. He popped up on the report Thursday as a non-participant.

Harris has 157 carries for 645 yards and three touchdowns, while Warren has 69 touches for 313 yards.

The Steelers ruled out linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck). Highsmith didn’t practice this week, while Henderson wasn’t on the report Wednesday before missing the practices on Thursday and Friday.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) is doubtful.

Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) is questionable. He remains on injured reserve, so the Steelers will have to make a roster move Saturday to make him available for Sunday’s game.