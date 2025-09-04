Najee Harris off injury report, set to play opener in Brazil

Najee Harris is officially good to go.

The Chargers’ running back has no injury status for Friday’s game against the Chiefs and is set to play the opener in Brazil.

Harris (eye) was a full participant on all three of Los Angeles’ injury reports. He has gotten back up to speed after suffering an eye injury over the summer.

In 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, Harris rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards.

Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (knee) is also off the injury report and set to play. He was listed as limited on Tuesday’s report but was full on Wednesday and Thursday.