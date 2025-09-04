 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Najee Harris off injury report, set to play opener in Brazil

  
Published September 4, 2025 04:44 PM

Najee Harris is officially good to go.

The Chargers’ running back has no injury status for Friday’s game against the Chiefs and is set to play the opener in Brazil.

Harris (eye) was a full participant on all three of Los Angeles’ injury reports. He has gotten back up to speed after suffering an eye injury over the summer.

In 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, Harris rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards.

Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (knee) is also off the injury report and set to play. He was listed as limited on Tuesday’s report but was full on Wednesday and Thursday.