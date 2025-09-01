Najee Harris “ramping up” to play after “superficial” eye injury

Chargers running back Najee Harris spoke for the first time since a a fireworks mishap in Antioch, California, on July 4 injured his eye. Harris wouldn’t talk about the incident, and he spoke with sunglasses on.

Harris, though, said it was only a “superficial injury” to his eye and insists his vision was not affected.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Harris said, via video from Kris Rhim of ESPN. I’m still going through it in a way, so just that whole situation really shows how things can change with a snap of a finger. It’s a blessing every day we wake up, and I’m just happy that everybody’s safe and alive.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Monday that the team’s medical staff had cleared Harris for contact and called it a “possibility” that Harris will play Friday night against the Chiefs.

“Yeah, I’m ramping up to [play],” Harris said. “Every day I practice — this is probably my fifth day of practice — just trying to get back into that football shape. I’m feeling good, though, and we’ll just see where that leads.”

The Chargers activated Harris from the non-football injury list last Tuesday.

Harris was asked about his sunglasses and the fact that some people might think he’s trying to hide something by wearing them. He mentioned that it was a sunny day and added, “I don’t care what other people think.”

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason after four seasons in Pittsburgh. He has never had fewer than 1,000 yards in a season, and he has never missed a game.