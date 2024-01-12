Najee Harris returns to full practice

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday, and the team will miss him.

But the NFL’s sack leader was the only player out of practice Thursday.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was limited but not for injury. He was listed with a second consecutive partial rest day.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) returned to a full practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Harris had his third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, rushing for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns on 255 carries. He had a career-low 29 catches for 170 yards and no touchdowns receiving.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) also were full participants. Seumalo did not practice Wednesday and Seumalo was limited.