Nakobe Dean will open Eagles camp on PUP list, Jihaad Campbell set to practice

The Eagles gave an update on a pair of linebackers recovering from injuries at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Nakobe Dean will open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Dean tore his patellar tendon in the playoffs and is still working his way back to a point where he’ll be able to take part in practice.

First-round pick Jihaad Campbell is closer to returning. Campbell avoided the non-football injury list as he makes his way back from shoulder surgery, although he is not going to be practicing fully right out of the gate this summer.

If Dean isn’t ready by the start of the regular season, Campbell could be the choice to play alongside Zack Baun on the first-team defense in Philadelphia.