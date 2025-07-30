Nate Thomas, Asim Richards to get first shot to replace LT Tyler Guyton

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton escaped serious injury in practice Tuesday when the MRI of Guyton’s right knee revealed a bone fracture and a sprain. The 4-6-week timeline could amount to only “a couple weeks,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday.

Guyton started 11 games last season, and the Cowboys expect the 2024 first-round pick to build on his rookie season in 2025.

In the meantime, they need a replacement.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that Nate Thomas “probably” would start until Guyton returns.

“He’s having a really good camp for us,” Jones said on 105.3, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He has exceeded expectations. He’s serious-minded about what he’s doing out there. We do feel like we have some good players there that can certainly do the job.”

Schottenheimer added Asim Richards to the competition.

“You’ll see Asim Richards over there some. You’ll see Hakeem [Adeniji] over there some,” Schottenheimer said, via the team website. “We’re all about creating competition. But Asim and Nate, those two guys will get the first couple cracks at it.”

The Cowboys selected Richards in the fifth round in 2023, and he made his first — and only — regular-season start in 2024. He has played 21 career games. Thomas was a seventh-round selection this year out of Louisiana.