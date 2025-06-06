Nate Wiggins’ 2025 goal is double-digit takeaways

Cornerback Nate Wiggins weighed 173 at the 2024 Scouting Combine, and the team listed him at 182 last season. Wiggins said he has gained 10 pounds since last season without losing his 4.28 speed.

“This year, it’s going to be like more power, more strength,” Wiggins said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “I’m still training to gain more pounds. I’m not a big fan of eating . . . [but] I’m forcing myself to eat.”

Wiggins, who doesn’t turn 22 until Aug. 28, totaled 33 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 13 passes defensed last season after the Ravens made him a first-round pick. He wants more this season.

"[I want to] get 10-plus turnovers,” Wiggins said. “No matter [how] – interceptions, forced fumbles. I feel I dropped like five, six picks last year. I feel like I owe the team some picks. This year it’s all about catching the ball, looking it through.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Wiggins is ready to take off after a big offseason.

“He’s more locked in on his fundamentals and technique on a more consistent basis,” Orr said. “He got to that point towards the middle end of the season, but last year, he was just running like a chicken with his head cut off, trying to figure out what to do. Now, he understands the system. He understands the defense. He’s been in the league for a year, so he understands formations from offenses. Man, that guy right there, if he takes his technique to another level on a consistent basis, the sky is the limit for him.”