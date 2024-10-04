 Skip navigation
Nate Wiggins named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

  
Published October 4, 2024 11:58 AM

The NFL Players Association announced that Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins has been named this week’s Community MVP.

Wiggins is being recognized for his “Wiggs for Warriors” campaign that aims to donate 200 wigs to those battling breast cancer. Wiggins hosted a recent event at M&T Bank Stadium with 35 breast cancer patients and survivors. Each woman received a wig along with personalized wig cuts, styles and fittings. They also enjoyed a VIP stadium tour and gift bags during the event and Wiggins also plans to hold events for patients and survivors in his hometown of Atlanta.

“Giving back, especially to my hometown, is important to me because I understand the difference it can make,” Wiggins said in a statement. “The ‘Wiggs For Warriors’ campaign is just one way I can support those in need, and it motivates me to continue finding ways to make a positive impact in my community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Wiggins’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly recipients as candidates for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.