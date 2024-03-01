Nate Wiggins suffered groin injury in Combine workout

Cornerback Nate Wiggins is done working out at the Scouting Combine after suffering a groin injury while running the 40-yard-dash.

Wiggins was limping as he left the field and he told Stacey Dales of NFL Media that he “felt like it popped” while he was doing the drill. He also said that it felt like the area of the injury was “on fire” before heading back for further medical evaluation.

The former Clemson star was timed at 4.29 seconds for his 40, but told Dales that he was hoping to run a 4.2-flat in Indianapolis.

Wiggins had 29 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles during the 2023 season. He is rated among the top corners in this year’s class, so plenty of teams will be curious to hear further word about the extent of his injury.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m. ET: Wiggins told Dales that the injury is a strain and that he believes he will be OK to work out at Clemson’s Pro Day.