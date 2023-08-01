 Skip navigation
Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton’s comments uncalled for, but brought our team together

  
Published August 1, 2023 02:50 PM

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got his chance to respond to Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday.

In an interview last week, Payton said Hackett’s work with the Broncos in 2022 “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” which elicited strong rebukes from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other members of the team. On Tuesday, Hackett got his chance to talk about Payton’s comments.

Hackett said he believes there’s “a code” among football coaches and that part of it is that there are “no excuses” when things go wrong. He said he would not make them for his time in Denver and said “it’s frustrating and it sucks” to have to respond to Payton’s comments, although he did find one upside to them.

“Sometimes things are said that are totally uncalled for and it does bring your team together. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Hackett said, via SNY.

Hackett also found a silver lining in having these conversations now instead of in the days leading up to the game between the two teams in Denver.

“I was probably more surprised that they happened now,” Hackett said. “Was definitely expecting them in Week Five. Almost thankful we got that out of the way, understand the way certain people feel and think.”

Payton said the comments from the interview were “a mistake” in a press conference last week, but Hackett said the two men do not know each other and have not spoken since the initial interview.