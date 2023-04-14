 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

NBA fines Mavericks $750,000 for tanking, which will do nothing to stop tanking

  
Published April 14, 2023 12:50 PM
Tanking happens in the NFL, usually with some degree of subtlety and always with zero degree of interest on the part of the league office in acknowledging that tanking happens.

Tanking happens less subtly in the NBA, where the powers-that-be are willing to issue punishments when it clearly happens. But the punishments imposed raise an obvious question. If all the NBA will be doing in response to taking is issuing a fine, why bother to stop?

Via the Associated Press, the NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for resting players last week in an effort to improve their chances at a lottery pick in the 2023 draft. The NBA concluded that the Mavericks engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league.”

While $750,000 is hardly a parking ticket, it still can be dismissed as the cost of doing business. For the Mavericks, missing the play-in phase of the postseason meant keeping a top-10 draft pick -- and avoiding the surrender of their first-round selection to the Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” NBA head of basketball operations/executive vice president Joe Dumars said. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

But the Mavericks succeeded in keeping their top-10 pick. The proper response for this one is clear, if the NBA truly cares about conduct detrimental to the league -- strip the pick. Especially since the NBA already fined Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $600,000 in 2018 for admitting to tanking .

Without that kind of sanction, the NBA’s response is that it will huff and it will puff and it won’t blow anyone’s house down.

It’s almost better to take a page from the NFL’s playbook and not bother huffing and puffing at all.