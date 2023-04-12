 Skip navigation
NBC hires Colt McCoy as USFL analyst

  
Published April 12, 2023 01:27 PM
Colt McCoy already is thinking about his next job.

He is returning to the Cardinals for a 14th NFL season and is the presumptive starter for the team until Kyler Murray works his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

But McCoy will spend part of his offseason analyzing USFL games for NBC.

“I’ve never really called a live game, but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work ,” McCoy said after his workout Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’ve enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules -- their rules are a little bit different -- and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It’s a little bit different than what we do in the NFL, but I’m excited, and I think it’s a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC.”

Other analysts for the network include Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, former Seahawks running back Michael Robinson and former defensive lineman Anthony Herron. Garrett, Robinson and Jordan are returning for a second season.

McCoy said NBC has not finalized his schedule, but he will not work his first game until late May or early June. With the games on weekends, he will not miss any of the Cardinals’ offseason work.

This could be the start of his second career.

“I have thought a lot about it,” McCoy said. “I’m not saying this is what I’m going to do because I don’t know how good I’m going to be. It’s an art. In saying that, I’m thankful they choose me to get some practice and do this and see where it goes.”