Nebraska’s Trey Palmer runs 4.33-second 40-yard dash, fastest among wide receivers

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer opened some eyes with his 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

Palmer ran his 40 in 4.33 seconds, the fastest among all of the wide receivers in Indianapolis.

At Nebraska last year, Palmer was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing passing offense. He caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns, more than twice as much production as any other Nebraska receiver in all three categories.

Palmer spent three years at LSU before transferring to Nebraska a year ago and didn’t get a lot of playing time, but his solid senior season and his good Combine make him a draft prospect worth keeping an eye on.