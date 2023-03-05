Nebraska’s Trey Palmer runs 4.33-second 40-yard dash, fastest among wide receivers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer runs 4.33-second 40-yard dash, fastest among wide receivers

  
Published March 5, 2023 07:20 AM
nbc_pft_qbsatcombine_230303
March 3, 2023 08:55 AM
Bryce Young said his meeting with the Bears went well, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze why he shouldn’t want to be drafted by Chicago and how C.J. Stroud could factor into key trade decisions.

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer opened some eyes with his 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

Palmer ran his 40 in 4.33 seconds, the fastest among all of the wide receivers in Indianapolis.

At Nebraska last year, Palmer was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing passing offense. He caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns, more than twice as much production as any other Nebraska receiver in all three categories.

Palmer spent three years at LSU before transferring to Nebraska a year ago and didn’t get a lot of playing time, but his solid senior season and his good Combine make him a draft prospect worth keeping an eye on.