Netflix says 60 million households tuned in for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Even if the quality of the video looked at times like Little Mac vs. Mike Tyson on an 8-bit video game system, plenty of people watched Friday night’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Per a Netlifx press release, 60 million households tuned in for the main event, with a peak of 65 million concurrent views. While not the traditional (and much smaller) average-per-minute figure that traditional broadcasts use to measure consumption, it’s a big number.

Of course, more people tuning in also means more people dissatisfied with the experience. From the choppy video to the periodic outages to the 99 Red Balloons buffering, it wasn’t ideal. And it should be a red flag for Netflix, with the red-and-green holiday coming featuring a pair of NFL games.

So good news. A lot of people tried to watch. And, bad news, a lot of people tried to watch. We’ll see if they can get it under control within the next 40 days, when Netflix broadcasts Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans.