nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Netflix says 60 million households tuned in for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

  
Published November 16, 2024 07:18 PM

Even if the quality of the video looked at times like Little Mac vs. Mike Tyson on an 8-bit video game system, plenty of people watched Friday night’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Per a Netlifx press release, 60 million households tuned in for the main event, with a peak of 65 million concurrent views. While not the traditional (and much smaller) average-per-minute figure that traditional broadcasts use to measure consumption, it’s a big number.

Of course, more people tuning in also means more people dissatisfied with the experience. From the choppy video to the periodic outages to the 99 Red Balloons buffering, it wasn’t ideal. And it should be a red flag for Netflix, with the red-and-green holiday coming featuring a pair of NFL games.

So good news. A lot of people tried to watch. And, bad news, a lot of people tried to watch. We’ll see if they can get it under control within the next 40 days, when Netflix broadcasts Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans.