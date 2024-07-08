New Bills stadium is already attracting spectators

Eventually, the new Bills stadium will have plenty of fans on the inside. For now, spectators are gathering on the outside.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, fans have begun watching the construction process.

It started last year, but as the venue has begun to take shape, more are watching.

Currently, the site has several hundred workers each day. Later this summer, that number will exceed 1,000 per day.

The stadium is due to open in time for the launch of the 2026 season.

There’s another tangible benefit to the construction effort. Local businesses are getting more traffic, as folks watching the construction and construction workers look for places to get something to drink and/or eat.