New kickoff proposal could be too complicated to pass this week

The Competition Committee has proposed a sweeping, revolutionary overhaul of the kickoff. If passed, it will be the most dramatic one-fell-swoop change to the appearance of the game since the arrival of the two-point conversion in 1994, or possibly since the goalposts were moved from the goal line to the back of the end zone in 1974.

The separate issue is the sheer length and complexity of the proposal. There are layers of potential consequences and permutations to consider. It’s not the kind of thing that will be conducive to a quick and easy 75-percent coalition that would vote in favor of embracing it.

Complicating the situation will be the fact that, while momentum has grown for the change, there are still holdouts. As previously reported, a handful of coaches want to get rid of the kickoff altogether, putting the ball on the receiving team’s 25 and starting the drive. If they decide to be aggressive and/or disruptive, it will be harder to get the proposal to a vote this week.

Throw in the fact that the annual meeting has become truncated in recent years, with the private cars lining up at the resort on Tuesday instead of Wednesday for a quick drive to the private jets, and there just doesn’t seem to be enough time to work through the issues and resolve the concerns necessary to get three-fourths of the membership on board.

Some proposals get tabled until May as a way to quietly kill them. This is one that probably has a better chance to succeed with two more months to work through the various issues and questions.

It feels like too much to process in a short time. Based on the length of the proposal and the volume of issues associated with it to be discussed and resolved (e.g., the penalty-enforcement angle), it feels as if this one will be headed to May.

Whatever happens, the status quo currently is the kickoff as it was in 2022. Possession at the 25 for a fair catch between the goal line and the 25 was a one-year experiment. And that experiment resulted in fewer kickoff returns than ever before.

Given that the new approach likely will result in more kickoff returns than ever before, it feels inevitable that someone with sufficient influence in the room will proclaim at some point, “What’s the rush?”