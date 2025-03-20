New Raider Raheem Mostert confident he can play running back at a high level at age 33

Last season in Miami, Raheem Mostert had a down year, carrying 85 times for just 278 yards. But playing running back in the NFL at all was impressive, considering his age: Mostert was the oldest running back in the league to top 200 yards last season.

Mostert signed with the Raiders this month and will turn 33 next month, but he believes he’s going to show that he can defy Father Time.

“Last year’s performance wasn’t up to my standard,” Mostert said. “I’m already feeling really good coming off this offseason, and I’m excited to showcase my work ethic.”

Mostert said he takes good care of his body and is healthy, and he thinks he can earn a big role in the Raiders’ offense.

“I’m here to just get to work. My role is whatever I’m able to create,” Mostert said.

That offense will be coordinated by Chip Kelly, making this the third time Mostert has played for Kelly: Mostert was briefly on the Eagles in 2015 and on the 49ers in 2016, with Kelly as head coach both times, although at that time Mostert was primarily a kick returner and didn’t get many offensive reps in Kelly’s system. Now Mostert is competing to be the Raiders’ starting running back, and he says Kelly will be asking him to do many of the things he did during his best seasons playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and Mike McDaniel in Miami.

“It’s definitely tailored to the type of run scheme that I’m used to, the kind of game I can form my game into,” Mostert said. “Chip brought it up too, it’s all similar, the verbiage is going to be different but everything is relatively the same.”

The Raiders would love to see Mostert look like the same kind of player he did in 2023, when he led the NFL with 21 touchdowns. That will be a tall order at age 33, but Mostert sounds confident.