 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New Raiders owner Tom Brady had pregame interview with Patrick Mahomes

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:47 PM

In the same week that Tom Brady officially became an owner of the Raiders, he scored an interview with the quarterback of his new team’s arch-rivals.

Brady’s sitdown with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was part of the Fox pregame show.

It’s a subtle middle finger to the restrictions the league has placed on Brady the broadcaster. He can’t be in another team’s facility. He can’t attend practices. He can’t attend production meetings.

He apparently can conduct face-to-face interviews with non-Raiders players at a neutral location.

It’s another example of the bizarre duality of Brady as a team owner and a broadcaster. What other owner of a team would be interviewing a player from another team?

Only Brady. Only because he got a sweetheart deal to buy a chunk of the team at a significant discount. Only because the league didn’t require him to pick a lane. Even if he should.