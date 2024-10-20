New Raiders owner Tom Brady had pregame interview with Patrick Mahomes

In the same week that Tom Brady officially became an owner of the Raiders, he scored an interview with the quarterback of his new team’s arch-rivals.

Brady’s sitdown with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was part of the Fox pregame show.

It’s a subtle middle finger to the restrictions the league has placed on Brady the broadcaster. He can’t be in another team’s facility. He can’t attend practices. He can’t attend production meetings.

He apparently can conduct face-to-face interviews with non-Raiders players at a neutral location.

It’s another example of the bizarre duality of Brady as a team owner and a broadcaster. What other owner of a team would be interviewing a player from another team?

Only Brady. Only because he got a sweetheart deal to buy a chunk of the team at a significant discount. Only because the league didn’t require him to pick a lane. Even if he should.