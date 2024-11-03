NFL 2024 Week 9 early inactives: Commanders scratch Brian Robinson after pregame workout

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Before the Commanders held their pregame workout at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, head coach Dan Quinn said that running back Brian Robinson was ready to get rolling with his teammates. Robinson’s roll didn’t take him very far, though.

Robinson’s workout before the game was cut short by the hamstring injury that led him to be listed as questionable. Robinson landed on the inactive list that was released 90 minutes before the kickoff of the Commanders’ game against the Giants as a result.

Robinson ran for 133 yards in a Week Two Washington home win over the Giants, but they’ll need others to lead the way if they’re going to finish off a sweep.

Commanders at Giants

Commanders: RB Brian Robinson, QB Jeff Driskel, S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas

Giants:

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins:

Bills:

Broncos at Ravens

Broncos: S P.J. Locke, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Damarri Mathis, T Frank Crum, LB Dondrea Tillman, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, QB Zach Wilson

Ravens: RB Rasheen Ali, C Nick Samac, LB Adisa Isaac, LB David Ojabo, DL Brent Urban, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, S Eddie Jackson

Chargers at Browns

Chargers: CB Kristian Fulton, TE Stone Smartt, WR DJ Chark, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Jordan McFadden, QB Easton Stick

Browns:

Saints at Panthers

Saints:

Panthers:

Raiders at Bengals

Raiders: C Andre James, RB Dylan Laube, CB Sam Webb, S Trey Taylor, DE Janarius Robinson

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, WR Charlie Jones, WR Jermaine Burton, RB Zack Moss, T Orlando Brown Jr., TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele

Cowboys at Falcons

Cowboys: DE Micah Parsons, QB Trey Lance, RB Ezekiel Elliott, CB Andrew Booth, CB DaRon Bland, DE K.J. Henry, T Matt Waletzko

Falcons: LB Troy Andersen, RB Jase McClellan, LB JD Bertrand, DT Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, G Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker

Patriots at Titans

Patriots: S Kyle Dugger, WR K.J. Osborn, WR Tyquan Thornton, DT Eric Johnson, QB Joe Milton III

Titans: QB Will Levis, RB Tyjae Spears, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Tre Avery, LB Cedric Gray, OL Dillon Radunz, TE David Martin-Robinson