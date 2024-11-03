NFL 2024 Week 9 early inactives: Commanders scratch Brian Robinson after pregame workout
Before the Commanders held their pregame workout at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, head coach Dan Quinn said that running back Brian Robinson was ready to get rolling with his teammates. Robinson’s roll didn’t take him very far, though.
Robinson’s workout before the game was cut short by the hamstring injury that led him to be listed as questionable. Robinson landed on the inactive list that was released 90 minutes before the kickoff of the Commanders’ game against the Giants as a result.
Robinson ran for 133 yards in a Week Two Washington home win over the Giants, but they’ll need others to lead the way if they’re going to finish off a sweep.
Commanders at Giants
Commanders: RB Brian Robinson, QB Jeff Driskel, S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas
Giants:
Dolphins at Bills
Dolphins:
Bills:
Broncos at Ravens
Broncos: S P.J. Locke, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Damarri Mathis, T Frank Crum, LB Dondrea Tillman, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, QB Zach Wilson
Ravens: RB Rasheen Ali, C Nick Samac, LB Adisa Isaac, LB David Ojabo, DL Brent Urban, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, S Eddie Jackson
Chargers at Browns
Chargers: CB Kristian Fulton, TE Stone Smartt, WR DJ Chark, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Jordan McFadden, QB Easton Stick
Browns:
Saints at Panthers
Saints:
Panthers:
Raiders at Bengals
Raiders: C Andre James, RB Dylan Laube, CB Sam Webb, S Trey Taylor, DE Janarius Robinson
Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, WR Charlie Jones, WR Jermaine Burton, RB Zack Moss, T Orlando Brown Jr., TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele
Cowboys at Falcons
Cowboys: DE Micah Parsons, QB Trey Lance, RB Ezekiel Elliott, CB Andrew Booth, CB DaRon Bland, DE K.J. Henry, T Matt Waletzko
Falcons: LB Troy Andersen, RB Jase McClellan, LB JD Bertrand, DT Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, G Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker
Patriots at Titans
Patriots: S Kyle Dugger, WR K.J. Osborn, WR Tyquan Thornton, DT Eric Johnson, QB Joe Milton III
Titans: QB Will Levis, RB Tyjae Spears, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Tre Avery, LB Cedric Gray, OL Dillon Radunz, TE David Martin-Robinson