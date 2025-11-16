NFL 2025 Week 11 early inactives: Keon Coleman is out for the Bills
The Bills have an unexpected inclusion on their inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.
Wide receiver Keon Coleman will not play for Buffalo. The 2024 second-round pick was not on the injury report this week, which makes him a healthy scratch for a game the Bills need to try to push their way back up the AFC East standings.
According to multiple reports, Coleman missed a team meeting on Friday and that led to the decision to sit him on Sunday. Coleman was also benched for portions of two games as a rookie for disciplinary purposes.
The Bills signed Mecole Hardman to the 53-man roster on Saturday and they also elevated Gabe Davis from the practice squad. They will join Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Tyrell Shavers at receiver for the Bills.
Bills at Buccaneers
Bills: WR Keon Coleman, TE Dalton Kincaid, WR Elijah Moore, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Ja’Marcus Ingram, DT Phidarian Mathis, T Chase Lundt
Buccaneers: G Ben Bredeson, WR Chris Godwin, RB Bucky Irving, DL C.J. Brewer, G Elijah Klein, EDGE Haason Reddick, EDGE Markees Watts
Bengals at Steelers
Bengals: QB Sean Clifford, CB Marco Wilson, RB Samaje Perine, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DE Trey Hendrickson
Steelers: EDGE Alex Highsmith, CB Darius Slay, LB Cole Holcomb, DT Logan Lee, DT Brodric Martin, OL Andrus Peat
Chargers at Jaguars
Chargers: S Tony Jefferson, LB Kyle Kennard, T Bobby Hart, OL Foster Sarell, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, TE Will Dissly, DT Naquan Jones
Jaguars: CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Cody Schrader, OL Anton Harrison, TE Hunter Long, DL Emmanuel Ogbah
Bears at Vikings
Bears: QB Case Keenum, LB T.J. Edwards, WR Jahdae Walker, DL Chris Williams, CB Jaylon Jones
Vikings: LB Chaz Chambliss, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, T Walter Rouse, TE Ben Sims, DL Elijah Williams
Texans at Titans
Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, S Jalen Pitre, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Braxton Berrios, RB Dameon Pierce, OL Jarrett Kingston, OL Ed Ingram
Titans: S Xavier Woods, S Jerrick Reed II, G Drew Moss, T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Panthers at Falcons
Panthers: WR Hunter Renfrow, S Lathan Ransom, LB Trevin Wallace, C Nick Samac, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson
Falcons: CB Dee Alford, CB Mike Hughes, LB Josh Woods, EDGE Leonard Floyd, G Matthew Bergeron, DL Elijah Garcia, DL Zach Harrison
Packers at Giants
Packers: K Brandon McManus, WR Malik Heath, CB Nate Hobbs, OL Donovan Jennings, DL Lukas Van Ness
Giants: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Jaxson Dart, WR Darius Slayton, S Tyler Nubin, DL Chauncey Golston, DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, T James Hudson III