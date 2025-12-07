NFL 2025 Week 14 early inactives: Parker Washington out for Jags, Travon Walker will play

The Jaguars will be without their leader in receptions against the Colts in Sunday’s battle for the top of the AFC South.

Wide receiver Parker Washington is inactive for the game. Washington, who leads the team with 36 catches this season, was listed as questionable to play with a hip injury.

There’s better news for Jacksonville on the other side of the ball. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (hand) and Travon Walker (back) are both active after joining Washington with questionable tags.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: CB Sauce Gardner, RB DJ Giddens, DE Tyquan Lewis, S Reuben Lowery, TE Will Mallory, S George Odum, T Luke Tenuta

Jaguars: WR Parker Washington, S Andrew Wingard, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Walker Little, TE Johnny Mundt, DL Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Austin Johnson.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: QB Quinn Evers, WR Tahj Washington, T Kendall Lamm, DT Matthew Butler, LB Andre Carter, CB A.J. Green

Jets: QB Justin Fields, WR Tyler Johnson, S Tony Adams, CB Ja’Sir Taylor, EDGE Braiden McGregor, DT Mazi Smith, TE Jelani Woods

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers: WR Roman Wilson, DT Derrick Harmon, S Kyle Dugger, T Calvin Anderson, DT Brodric Martin, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, QB Will Howard

Ravens: WR Devontez Walker, DT Aeneas Peebles, G Ben Cleveland, T Joseph Noteboom, QB Cooper Rush

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints: S Justin Reid, CB Rejzohn Wright, RB Alvin Kamara, T Taliese Fuaga, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT John Ridgeway, DT Khristian Boyd

Buccaneers: QB Connor Bazelak, G Elijah Klein, S Kaevon Merriweather, CB Benjamin Morrison, DL Elijah Simmons, T Tristan Wirfs

Titans at Browns

Titans: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, S Jerrick Reed, OL Drew Moss, C Lloyd Cushenberry, DT Shy Tuttle

Browns: G Wyatt Teller, DT Adin Huntington, T Jack Conklin, TE Brenden Bates, RB Raheim Sanders, WR Jamari Thrash

Commanders at Vikings

Commanders: QB Josh Johnson, LB Ale Kaho, T Trent Scott, DE Jalyn Holmes, T George Fant, DE Drake Jackson

Vikings: QB John Wolford, S Theo Jackson, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, G Joe Huber, T Walter Rouse, TE Ben Yurosek, DL Elijah Williams

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks: QB Jalen Milroe, CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Cam Akers, LB Jared Ivey, LB Connor O’Toole, OL Mason Richman

Falcons: WR Drake London, CB Cobee Bryant, RB Nathan Carter, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Michael Jerrell, WR Casey Washington

Bengals at Bills

Bengals: QB Jake Browning, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Jordan Jefferson

Bills: T Spencer Brown, WR Josh Palmer, LB Terrel Bernard, DE Joey Bosa, DB Darnell Savage, DT Phidarian Mathis, OL Chase Lundt