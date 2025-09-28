NFL 2025 Week 4 early inactives: Baker Mayfield is officially active for the Bucs

The Buccaneers listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as questionable to face the Eagles on Sunday, but any doubt about his availability came to an end 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Mayfield is active despite a right biceps injury that limited him in practice all week. The Bucs will also have two of Mayfield’s offensive teammates in the lineup for the first time this season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs are both active for the matchup of 3-0 teams in Tampa. Godwin has not played since fracturing his ankle in Week 7 of the 2024 season while Wirfs had knee surgery this summer.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles: CB Adoree’ Jackson, QB Sam Howell, DE Azeez Ojulari, OL Drew Kendall, WR Xavier Gipson

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans, DL C.J. Brewer, S Christian Izien, CB Kindle Vildor, RB Josh Williams

Commanders at Falcons

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates, S Percy Butler, OL Brandon Coleman, DE Preston Smith

Falcons: WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB A.J. Terrell, RB Nathan Carter, OL Jack Nelson, DL Sam Roberts

Saints at Bills

Saints: WR Trey Palmer, RB Devin Neal, CB Rejzohn Wright, OL Xavier Truss, OL Dillon Radunz, DT Jonathan Bullard, DE Chase Young

Bills: T Spencer Brown, CB Brandon Codrington, CB Ja’Marcus Ingram, LB Matt Milano, DT Ed Oliver, DE Landon Jackson

Browns at Lions

Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, S Damontae Kazee, CB Cameron Mitchell, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., T Thayer Munford, T Jack Conklin

Lions: RB Sione Vaki, LB Zach Cunningham, OL Equakun Kingsley, DL Mekhi Wingo, DL Chris Smith

Panthers at Patriots

Panthers: WR Jimmy Horn, WR Xavier Legette, C Nick Samac, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, LB Pat Jones, DT Jaden Crumedy, LB DJ Wonnum

Patriots: G Jared Wilson, WR Efton Chism, G Caeden Wallace, LB Elijah Ponder, DT Eric Gregory, QB Tommy DeVito

Chargers at Giants

Chargers: RB Tyrone Tracy, DL Chauncey Golston, OL Evan Neal, TE Thomas Fidone, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, S Beau Brade, QB Jameis Winston

Giants: WR Derius Davis, S R.J. Mickens, CB Nikko Reed, G Mekhi Becton, TE Will Dissly, DT Otito Ogbonnia

Titans at Texans

Titans: S Kevin Winston, CB Samuel Womack, T JC Latham, OL John Ojukwu, G Jackson Slater, WR Bryce Oliver

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Graham Mertz, RB Dameon Pierce, CB Zion Childress, DE Darrell Taylor, T Cam Robinson