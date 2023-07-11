NFL: Alvin Kamara situation remains under review

From the perspective of the civil and criminal justice systems, the cases involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara are over. From the perspective of the NFL, the situation is essentially just beginning.

Now that the criminal prosecution has ended , Kamara will be subject to discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. This will entail the league finalizing its investigation, proposing a penalty, and presenting the matter to independent judge Sue L. Robinson for a decision. (The league still controls the appeal process.)

Along the way, the punishment could in theory be resolved via settlement talks between the league and Kamara’s representatives.

For now, the NFL’s official comment is this: “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”

The Personal Conduct Policy makes the baseline punishment for assault a six-game suspension, which can be increased or decreased based on aggravating or mitigating factors.

Regardless of what the league attempts to do, there’s no reason to wait, now that the criminal case has been concluded.

