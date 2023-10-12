NFL and 13 teams have condemned the Hamas attack in Israel

The chillingly barbaric events that unfolded over the weekend in Israel have left many speechless. The NFL has nevertheless spoken.

Via Jori Epstein of Yahoo.com, the league and 13 teams have issued statements condemning the terrorist attack that left more than 1,000 dead and that sparked an all-out war. (To the other 19 teams, what are you waiting for?)

“The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” the NFL said on Monday. “The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate.”

The Cardinals, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Chiefs, Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, and Commanders issued statements of their own, per Epstein.

And Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has spearheaded the push against hate in all forms in America, put it very bluntly: “Do people know Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth?”

Pro football for many provides an escape from the challenges and struggles of day-to-day life. But that doesn’t mean we should be oblivious to gratuitous human suffering and death. At a time when many believe the species has evolved beyond such wanton acts of depraved violence, recent events in Israel are a reminder that humans remain capable of doing inhuman things.

Anyone who has basic respect for humanity must be willing to call these things what they are.